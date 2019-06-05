NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Fire Chief Rob Taylor holds a self contained breathing apparatus that's past it's effective date, Friday, May 24, 2019 at the NEBCO Fire Station No. 1 in Garfield. The Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department will hold a special election to increase fire dues on July 9. It will be the first increase of any kind in 20 years for the department, Chief Rob Taylor said. The rate increase would help the district hire two part-time fire employees who would be on-site 24 hours a day, he said. Also lots of old gear will be replaced. "Materials break down, get worn out, doesnâ€™t fit properly," Fire Chief Rob Taylor said of the team's fire gear, most of which is past its replacement date. "Cancer is one of the leading causes of death to firefighters and it ties down to the gear we wear. It gets saturated with hydrocarbons from the fires." Fire fighter uniforms are rated to last five years before they are no longer suitable to protect the firefighter.

Pete Rathmell knows the Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department needs new equipment. He wrote the grant applications for much of the aging gear.

Rathmell, who also served as a volunteer firefighter for the department for six years, said the department needs a dues increase to update equipment and maintain a level of service residents of the sprawling fire district have come to expect.

A special election to increase fire dues is set for July 9. It will be the first increase for department in 20 years if approved by voters, Chief Rob Taylor said. A rate increase would help the district hire two firefighters who would work either 12- or 24-hour shifts, Taylor said.

The price of fire equipment continues to increase, he said.

The fire board decided Tuesday to hold town halls to advocate for the fee increase.

"It's terribly needed," Taylor said of the increase. "It will be needed even more if we don't take care of it now."

The proposed rates, Taylor said, would be:

• $84 a year for structures less than $100,000 in value, an increase of $44 over the current rate of $40;

• $154 a year for structures valued $100,001 to $300,000, an increase of $79, up from $75; and

• $244 a year for structures of more than $300,001 in value, an increase of $124, up from $120.

The increased fee would start to be collected in 2020 if approved by voters this summer, he said.

The membership fee brought in $168,500 last year, $167,000 in 2017 and $164,000 in 2016, Taylor said. The increased fees could bring in an additional $190,000 in the first year, he said.

The fire district has a participation rate of about 96% of eligible residents, board chairman Dean Adair told justices of the peace April 16. Residents who don't pay the dues are billed if the department goes to their home, Taylor said.

The department covers an 84-square-mile district where the population has grown to about 5,000 people, said Taylor, who has been the fire chief since 2002. It had two stations and four trucks when he started in 1984.

Rathmell, who has lived in Garfield for 19 years, said some firefighting gear was obtained through a grant he wrote more than 10 years ago. Turnout gear -- from hats to boots -- is showing wear. A new set of turnout gear costs about $3,000, Taylor said. Air bottles and air packs also need to be replaced, he said.

Some air packs are 15 years old, and other gear is past the manufacturer's recommended use date, Taylor said.

Taylor wants to consider upgrades to vehicles. Some trucks are showing age and are hard to find parts for, he said. The department received a new truck from Benton County in 2015, but the department can't solely rely on the county for new trucks given the rotation system it uses, he said.

The department has 22 volunteer firefighters and five stations with two trucks each, Taylor said. The department also has two, full-time, paid EMS positions and 25 part-time emergency medical service spots, he said.

Calls for service continue to increase, Taylor said. The department answered about 650 calls last year and had been on 230 calls through mid-April, he said. The average was about 620 calls a year before 2018, he said.

The department is to pay the cost of the special election, according to county documents. The cost is estimated at a little more than $7,600, said Kim Dennison, Benton County election coordinator.

There are 2,334 registered voters in the district, said Dana Caler, elections administrator for the County Clerk's Office. Caler expects about a 40% turnout for the special election.

