Football

Two football camps are slated for this summer for second- through sixth-grade students. Pride II Athlete Camp is $50 and Hawk football Camp is $35. Attendance at both is $70. There is also a sibling discount.

July 15-17 - ’Hawk football Camp July 8-30 - Pride II Athlete Camp

The Pride II Athlete Camp is open to all student athletes from second through sixth grade. It is designed for all Blackhawk students both male and female.

Each of the 13 sessions will focus on learning the fundamental of modern athletic training including core body strength, explosive training techniques, athletic movement training and overall body control (e.e. change of direction, swinging, vertical jumping, linear and lateral explosions, etc.). The program is designed and instructed by Blackhawk staff members and will focus on athletic movements in all sports.

The Hawk Football Camp is slated for 6-8 p.m. July 15-17. It is a non-contact camp designated for all Pea Ridge youth from second through sixth grade.

Specific football skills are taught in a safe and controlled environment. Fundamentally correct blocking and tackling techniques a used by the Blackhawk football program will be instructed as well specific mental and character lesson.

All youth football coaches as well as the high school coaches and players will be present and instruct the camp.

There are discounts given for Football camp for full Pea Ridge youth teams who attend.

Campers are to wear loose t-shirt, athletic shorts, athletic shoes and bring water.

The Pride II Athlete Camp will be held in the Blackhawk Indoor facility field and weight room. The Hawk football camp will be held in Blackhawk Stadium.

Pride II camp meets 9-10 a.m. Monday, July 8-Wednesday July 10; Monday July 15-Thursday, July 11; Monday, July 22, through Thursday, July 25; and Monday, July 29, through Tuesday, July 30.

For more information, contact coach Stephen Neal at sneal@pearidge12.com. Make checks payable to Blackhawk Football and send payment and registration to Pea Ridge High School, attention Coach Steve Neal, 781 W. Pickens Rd., Pea Ridge AR 72751.

Sports on 06/05/2019