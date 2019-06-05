"We are going to present a diploma that signifies the end of kindergarten, but like all diplomas, it's really the beginning of something else," U.S. Congressman Steve Womack told students, teachers and parents at the 2019 graduation ceremony for the Pea Ridge kindergarten class.

Be thankful, be curious, really just to be a kid and that's what today's about, Womack said.

"When I look at the 170 young people, this is what I see. I see a future of the greatest country the world has ever known," Womack said. "Nobody knows if in these faces of these innocent young kids, if we might be looking at the face of a future president...

"We might see in this audience right here some young person who is going to make a major discovery on a very imporant disease that affects our population. We might see a great teacher, an aspiring doctor, a great engineer. We might have people seated before us who might become generals or admirals in the greatest military on the planet.

"The fact is, we don't know. But here's what we do know -- that here in Pea Ridge, we have great faculty. We have an excellent administration lead by Rick Neal... give these kids the best opportunity to be everything they can be and for that, we should be thankful," Womack concluded.

