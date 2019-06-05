Jazz and bluegrass music will resound o'er the city Saturday night as McCaslin Lee Quintet and Spillwater Drive perform.

The two bands will be featured during a new event in town -- "Hot Summer Nights" -- a community gathering Saturday, June 8. This will be the first of four gatherings slated for the second Saturday of the month June through September.

Hot Summer Nights 1-8 p.m. Saturday, June 8 200 Townsend Way

"This event is just a time for the community to come together," said Nathan See, organizer. "I think as we grow we need to host events like this one. The thought behind this event was to mirror the 'first Friday' event hosted in Bentonville."

The Mule Jump is always the second Saturday of October, so the second Saturday was selected for consistency, See said.

Booths are $50 per space per month, those funds pay for the live bands.

"We have a various selection of booths that will be there selling products. This is another way for people to support local business," he said

This month genre is Jazz and Bluegrass. Bands McCaslin Lee Quintet is the jazz band and Spillwater Drive is the bluegrass band; both are from Pea Ridge. There will be several different genres of music playing throughout the four months and there will be two bands per month.

Vendors this month include Raglands (jams and jellies), Charlie Lawson (wood and metal work), Library, Impressed Cleaner (alternations), Copy Cat (digital graphics), Laci Ledbetter (candles), Lorrie Martin (goat soap), Ridge Thang (t-shirts), Sugar Shack (orange and cinnamon rolls, cupcakes) and Ben Royal (rock climbing wall).

"Hot Summer Nights," a Pea Ridge community gathering, is slated for 1-8 p.m. June 8, July 13, Aug. 10 and Sept. 14 at 200 Townsend Way. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. There will be live music, food trucks and local vendors.

Community on 06/05/2019