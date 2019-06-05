Looking at The Galaxies of Summer

They are some of the largest and oldest known structures in the universe. They silently rotate in the black depths of space. Once thought to be clouds of gas within our own Milky Way, we now know that there are an almost uncountable number of these giant masses of swirling gas, dust, and stars. Spread throughout the known universe, many of these objects are very similar to our own Galaxy, each with billions of stars and planets of their own.

Join us at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, for "The Galaxies of Summer," a lecture on galaxies, including our own Milky Way and some of her nearest neighbors. What are galaxies and what are they made of? How many are there? How far away are they? We will answer these and other questions and show you some beautiful pictures of these wonders of deep space.

After the lecture, if we have clear skies, we will head outside for a Star Party where you will be able to see some of these Galaxies of Summer yourself through the powerful telescopes of members of Sugar Creek Astronomical Society.

What to Bring if you can:

• Binoculars (if you have)

• Folding chair -- one per person

• Star chart (if you have one)

• Flashlight (covered with a red cloth or red balloon)

Where: Hobbs State Park Visitor Center Located on Ark. Hwy. 12 just east of the War Eagle Road intersection.

When: Saturday, June 8, 2019

Time: 8 p.m. Lecture

^9 p.m. for Star Party

Cost: The event is free and open to the public.

For information on Hobbs State Park programs, trails, picnicking, or meeting room rentals: Call: 479-789-5000

Also see: http://www.friendsofhobbs.com/ and www.ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society's Facebook Page is: https://www.facebook.com/pg/SugarCreekAstro/

Hobbs State Park Hosts Nature Painting Workshop

Whether you've painted in the past, or if you have never held a paint brush, this is the nature painting workshop for you. Lyshell Reann Hiatt-Blech, your instructor, comes from a family of artists. She does personal art instruction as well as group workshops for all ages.

Lyshell will inspire you, and guide you step by step as you create your own nature masterpiece. Thanks to her supportive teaching techniques, even the novice painter becomes successful.

At the end of the 2-hour workshop, you will leave with new friends, new skills, and your very own painting. Included in the price of the event is everything you will need: canvas, brushes, paint, and easel.

Check or cash accepted on day of workshop: Participants must pre-register. Minimum age: 8 yrs. For more information and to register, call: 479-789-5000

Where: Hobbs State Park visitor center located on Hwy. 12 just east of the Hwy. 12/War Eagle Road intersection.

When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 14

Cost: $30 per person

Noted Entomologist to Speak at Hobbs State Park -- Conservation Area on Insects that Suck

Of the 1.3 million known species of insects that inhabit the earth, four of the most bothersome are local residents of northwest Arkansas; ticks, chiggers, mosquitoes, and bed bugs. Dr. Dayton Steelman, emeritus professor of Veterinary Entomology from the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville, will present his fascinating four-part program entitled, "Insects that Suck" on Sunday June 30th at the Hobbs State Park -- Conservation Area visitor center.

The basic biology of ticks, chiggers, mosquitoes, and bed bugs will be presented along with the disease causing pathogens and parasites that they transmit to domestic and wild animals as well as to humans. According to Steelman, "There will be updates on mosquitos and tick species now present in the continental United States plus there are also new pathogens that cause disease in man and animals relative to the 'invasion' of large numbers of humans and their belongings entering the United States. This will include bed bugs as they have become a major problem in urban as well as rural areas of the country."

Steelman's programs are a must to experience by anyone who has ever encountered any of these four blood-thirsty critters. The public is invited to enjoy one, two, or all four of these truly fascinating and informative programs.

When: Sunday, June 30

1 p.m. "Ticks"

2 p.m. "Chiggers" and "Mosquitoes"

3 p.m. "Bed bugs"

Where: Hobbs State Park -- Conservation Area visitor center located on Ark. Hwy. 12 just east of the War Eagle Road intersection

Cost: Free

Eric Fuselier, President of the Ozark Chapter of the Arkansas Native Plant Society, to Speak at Hobbs State Park on Gardening with Native Plants

Do you know the important role that native plants play in the local ecosystem and what the benefits are in using native species for landscaping and in home gardens?

Perhaps you are stumped when it comes to planning your native plant garden and what you should look for when selecting which species to place in a particular location. Eric Fuselier will be at Hobbs State Park to answer your questions.

For more than a decade, Fuselier has been studying the native plants found growing wild in the Ozarks. His love of the outdoors began on the trail as an avid hiker and backpacker, but eventually he was able to put his knowledge of native plants to use in a more professional capacity while working as an environmental scientist for a local engineering firm.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from a professional how to utilize native plants at your home.

Where: Hobbs State Park visitor center on Hwy. 12 just east of War Eagle Road intersection

When: Sunday, July 21, 2019

Time: 2 p.m.

Cost: Free. The public is invited.

