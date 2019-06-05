The 13th annual Freedom Fest is slated for 6-9 p.m. Sunday, June 30, on Weston Street. The event, sponsored by Pea Ridge area churches and the CMA Motorcycle Club is an annual family-friendly event.

"Everything is free," according to Judy Majors, one of the many volunteers who helps host the event. Dinner includes hot dogs, chips, Little Debbie cakes, watermelon, snow cones and cotton candy.

There will be inflatables, prizes, a dunk tank, live music and fireworks at dark.

Fireworks are donated by USA Fireworks, owned by Edwin Brewer, pastor of First Assembly of God Church.

The parking lot at the church will be blocked off from 5:30-9 p.m. for safety, Majors said, adding that no vehicles will be allowed in or out of the property during that time. More than 3,000 visitors are expected to attend.

People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

