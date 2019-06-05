District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, May 28
Mauricio Garcia, 42, driving left of center, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; failure to appear, dismissed
Evan W. Green, 19, theft of property, guilty
Kayla M. Jaber, 29, misuse of 911, nol prossed; misuse of 912, guilty
Stevi R. Lucas, 31, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 315, guilty
Michael A. Selee, 30, driving on suspended or revoked driver's license, guilty; careless and prohibited driving, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guiltyGeneral News on 06/05/2019
