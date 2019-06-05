Arkansas Tech announces spring 2019 Dean's List

RUSSELLVILLE -- Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean's List for undergraduate students on the Russellville campus for the spring 2019 semester.

A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's List.

A total of 1,782 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during spring 2018. Included in the spring 2019 Dean's List are 745 students who achieved a 4.0 grade point average, a 7.7 percent increase as compared to spring 2018.

The members of the spring 2019 Arkansas Tech University Dean's List include Pea Ridge students:

• Christian Gage Cawthon;

• Marlana Brooke Coupland (4.0);

• Megan Joy Crawford (4.0);

• Ashtyn J. Mondy (4.0);

• Krysta Renae Nash (4.0);

• Blake S. Sheppard;

• Alyssa MaKayla Wassman;

• Wyatt Eugene Weber;

• Kiley Leeann West (4.0); and

• Denver Travis Yates (4.0).

Community on 06/05/2019