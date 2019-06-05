Arkansas Tech announces spring 2019 Dean's List
RUSSELLVILLE -- Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean's List for undergraduate students on the Russellville campus for the spring 2019 semester.
A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's List.
A total of 1,782 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during spring 2018. Included in the spring 2019 Dean's List are 745 students who achieved a 4.0 grade point average, a 7.7 percent increase as compared to spring 2018.
The members of the spring 2019 Arkansas Tech University Dean's List include Pea Ridge students:
• Christian Gage Cawthon;
• Marlana Brooke Coupland (4.0);
• Megan Joy Crawford (4.0);
• Ashtyn J. Mondy (4.0);
• Krysta Renae Nash (4.0);
• Blake S. Sheppard;
• Alyssa MaKayla Wassman;
• Wyatt Eugene Weber;
• Kiley Leeann West (4.0); and
• Denver Travis Yates (4.0).
