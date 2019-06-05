Boundless Grace Baptist Church

AWANA Bible adventures for pre-kindergarten to sixth-grade students are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Boundless Grace Baptist Church, 222 Little Flock Drive, Little Flock.

Episcopal Church

Pea Ridge

The Episcopal Church meets at 10 a.m. Sundays at 16375 Don McAllister Road. Information: 479-228-1498.

First Baptist Church

Vacation Bible School -- Roar! Life is wild; God is good -- is slated for 6-8:30 p.m. June 9-13. This epic African event engages the whole herd. At Roar, kids explore God's goodness and celebrate a ferocious faith that powers them through this wild life.

Wednesday night services include 5 p.m. dinner, 6 p.m. BLAST (Bible Learners and Sharers Together), 6 p.m. youth and 6:30 p.m. adult Bible study.

Sunday services begin at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 11 a.m.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian

Free pancake breakfasts are held the second and fourth Saturday of each month.

New Prospect Baptist Church

Gann Ridge Road, Garfield

Vacation Bible School -- Giddy Up Junction -- will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 10-15 at New Prospect Baptist Church, Gann Ridge Road, Garfield, for a fun week as we host Giddy Up Junction VBS. Every age group is welcomed from nursery through adults. There will be Bible lessons, crafts, singing, snack and play time. For information or transportation, contact pastor Ron Shults 479-381-9481.

A concert by Fish Fry & Spoken 4 Quartet is scheduled at 7 p.m. June 22. Supper will be at 5:30 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Bring a side dish if coming to eat. For information, contact pastor Ron Shults 479-381-9481.

Westside Baptist Church

AWANA Club meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday for children ages 2 years old to eighth grade. Information: 479-721-2824.

Adult Bible study and worship service is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sunday service starts at 10:45 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Breakfast is served at 8:30 a.m.

The church is located at 1348 Weston St. Information: 479-222-1030.

