Three students were honored by Pea Ridge Intermediate as Art Students of the Year.

Fifth-grade student Kayden Fowler won "Student of the Year" award based on what teacher John McGee described as "consistent, quality, self-infused work."

"Kayden has been one of the best students I have ever had in my 40-plus years of teaching," McGee said. "She is very cooperative, highly motivated and dedicated to excellence. I will miss her when she moves to Middle School."

Fourth-grade student Collin Little won a first place in state award for the second year in a row, and was also winner of the Best of Show in the Benton County Fair last fall.

"Knowing Collin since his birth, I have known him to spend lots of time drawing," McGee said. HHis early drawings were mostly concerned with 'Angry Birds' and his later works have seen a Minecraft influence but he has developed into quite a good illustrator of birds. Though not angry."

Little won a secnd-place state award in Primary school for a songbird drawing and his past two state first places were of a mockingbird and a blue jay.

Third-grader Cash Shroeder was named the top student for his grade. He won a state first place award for his drawing of a mother bird and her chicks.

"Cash is one of my students who always does a good job and works up to his ability. He is a very good student, I am glad he will be in the Intermediate for two more years."

The awards for Cash and Kayden were presented in an assembly last week. Collin was absent due to illness.

Sports on 06/05/2019