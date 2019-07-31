50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 4 No. 31

Thursday, July 31, 1969

A total of 702 acres of the 4,212 in the Pea Ridge National Military Park is leased out each year to area farmers, according to the park ranger Joe Sewell. All but one 70-acre tract is used for haying, Sewell said. The 70 acres is grazed as pastureland. Sewell explained that there are several important reasons for leasing out the farmland of the vast battlefield. The primary objective is to maintain the open areas worked up by research historians as having been open farmland and pastureland at the the time of the famous Battle of Pea Ridge in 1862. A secondary reason for leasing out farmland on the park is for sound principles of land maintenance. The leasees are required to apply 250 pounds of 10-20-10 commercial fertilizer per acre by April 15 of each year. Not only does this help the leasee to receive a better grade of hay in return, but it helps maintain the park land. This also cuts maintenance costs at the park, where only a relatively small maintenance crew is retained. A final reason for the farm angle is that it reduces the fire hazard during dry seasons of the year.

The grand opening of the Pea Ridge Youth Center was a huge success! Approximately 50 persons came to the opening Saturday night. The Youth Center now has 72 members. The Youth Center plans to be open every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and during the week as they get an adult supervisor. The Dime-O-Rama held Saturday morning added a sum of $24.50 to the Youth Centers finances.

A new development that directly affects newspapers is a ruling that effective July 1, publishers are being charged 10 cents for each wrong zip code after mailers have had a chance to change their list. Ye publishers have no quarrel with zip codes. We believe the zip code to be a fine way of helping expedite the mail. However, we would appreciate having subscribers look at the addresses on The Graphic and see if, by chance, we might have your zip code wrong. This particularly might be true of subscribers in cities where there are several zip codes.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic Scene

Vol. 14 No. 31

Wednesday, August 1, 1979

Following action Thursday evening at a special meeting, the Pea Ridge Park Commission, through chairman Bob Harp, has announced that the probability of building tennis courts at the City Park is now near realization. There is a need for an additional $500 in contributions to put the Commission in the proper financial position to complete the work, Harp explained. The commission tentatively accepted bids from McClinton Anchor and Hall's Construction for the project with the former putting in the base and the latter doing most of the remainder of the work. Harp emphasized that the $500 contribution is urgently needed immediately. Upon raising those funds and receipt of the eligibility notice, construction may start within 30 days, Harp said.

With the start of school getting close, Pea Ridge Good Samaritan Floyd McGinnis announces that he again has accumulated a supply of children's clothing and shoes which he is making available to whoever needs them. There is no charge for the items, he says, but makes the one condition that: "These things are intended for people who need them, and don't waste their money on things like liquor when they should be taking care of their children." Donations to help continue this work are welcome, McGinnis says, either in cash or in contributions of goods. Just now his need is for more children's socks and shoes.

When former U.S. Army nurse Ruth Winter received a welcome kiss from her husband, Dr. Alan Winter, on her becoming the first woman to join Wood Hall Post 8109 VFW, it was a happy post-receipt to their shared Army service during World War II. "But I hope other former servicewomen will join too," she urges. "I don't want to be the only, and I think it's important that more women become active in all veterans' affairs. We can gain a lot, but we have a lot to contribute, too."

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 24 No. 31

Thursday, August 3, 1989

Not many people in Pea Ridge thought about gasoline pipeline running through their property, that is, until three months ago. A 67-mile refined products pipeline is in under construction. The eight-inch steel line, which will carry gasoline and diesel fuel, will run from outside of Miller, Mo. to Rogers. The pipeline is owned by Conoco and Razorback Pipeline Company of Fayetteville. At least five landowners living just outside the Pea Ridge city limits are affected the pipeline. The pipeline crosses Arkansas Highways 94 and 72. Great Plains Pipeline is temporarily stationed out of Butterfield, Mo. The company has approximately 125 men on the job and is responsible for hiring subcontractors to weld, lower-in, tie-in, string, bend and hydro-static test the pipe. The company is also responsible for cleaning up and fence repair on the property through which the pipeline is running.

When Marvin Higginbottom became superintendent of the Pea Ridge School District a year ago, he discovered, among other things, that the roofs of the buildings have been neglected over the year. The flat roofs of the elementary building deteriorated to the point of needing emergency attention. The community responded by raising more than $20,000 to replace the most seriously damaged of the roofs. Higginbottom said, "All of the flat roofs are deteriorated. We picked the worst ones to work on last year." Higginbottom said, "Flat roofs are cheaper. We didn't have the backbone to ask to do it right the first time." Higginbottom said that once all of the roofs are replaced or repaired " it should be fairly maintenance free." Higginbottom estimated the cost of replacing or repairing the roofs at $150,000. Unlike last fall when the community raised the money through various projects, Higginbottom said, "this would be part of the bond issue" on which voters will cast ballots this September.

When Ruth Post came to Pea Ridge to take on the job of administrator for Oak Ridge Retirement Lodge, she came home. Mrs. Post is a native of Rogers having been born and raised in the Pleasant Ridge community. As administrator, she will ultimately be responsible for operations of the home. Mrs. Post said that she is in the process of hiring personnel for the facility which is expected to be open in September. She said, "Fully staffed, the home will employ 10 people." Mrs. Post holds an Arkansas license to operate adult care facilities. Mrs. Post said, "I am thrilled to be in Pea Ridge. I've found the people to be friendly and they have shown a sincere interest in the facility."

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 34 No. 31

Wednesday, August 4, 1999

Sixteen people met at the Bank of Pea Ridge Monday night and decided to save the Pea Ridge Mule Jump by combine efforts of the local United Way and other non-profit organizations to produce the event. John Burkett of the Pea Ridge United Way, along with United Way organizers, met with members of the community interest group to discuss the feasibility of presenting the Mule Jump in conjunction with the kick-off of Pea Ridge's United Fund campaign in the fall. Objections from community members that not all local organizations qualify for United Way funds were addressed by allowing other local non-profit organizations to operate money-making booths at the event for a small fee.

Boxes of neon pink, blue and green squishy worms surround Mike Winchester as he carefully packages the bulk baits for sale. The booths around him feature sporting goods on consignment -- a "guy's flea market." Winchester Outdoors, a unique concept in sporting goods stores, also reflects the atmosphere Pea Ridge hope to maintain as it grows. In his slow, welcoming manner, Mike Winchester says his store is for guys and gals, who like hunting, fishing and other outdoor sports. His showroom, to expand to 1,800 square feet by the end of this month, features a display room with fishing baits, rods and reels and handmade wooden sportsman's plaques.

The Pea Ridge Board of Education will consider Education Co-op bids for bread and milk at it regular monthly meeting next Monday in the elementary media center. Other items on the agenda include consideration of student transfer requests, recommendations for middle school social studies and gifted and talented positions and a review of financial reports.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 44 No. 31

Wednesday, August 5, 2009

The local Post Office will have reduced hours as part of the federal mandate to reduce costs. Window hours at the Pea Ridge Post Office will be cut from Monday, Aug. 10, until Thursday, Oct. 1, when it will resume it normal schedule for the busy fall holiday mailing season. This change will not affect the normal delivery services. The Pea Ridge Post Office retail hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The Weston Street project has been increased to add repaving the already-widened north end all the way to Pickens (Arkansas Highway 94), after the City Council approved recommendations. Although not an original part of the project to widen Weston Street and install curbs, gutters and sidewalks, the money is now in the city coffers, according to the may. "This is work outside the original contract," Greg Perry, engineer, told the council members, explaining the pavement would be removed and replaced. He said he is awaiting a construction permit from the state Highway Department for sidewalk steps for a designated change. "We're trying to find the best use of funds," Crabtree said, adding that there are 10 non-dedicated streets in town which will need work."

Parents face costs of between $30 to $50 per child as they go to the store to purchase school supplies for their children in public school. There is help for those who need it. "We want to serve and love our community and meet their needs," B.J. Dye said of the clothing and school supply give-away planned for this Saturday at First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge. Dye said a couple in the church had seen the need a couple of years ago and suggested the program.

