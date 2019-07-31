Garden Chicken Pasta Salad
Recipe from the kitchen of Megan Blevins
Recipes to Remember
3 c. rotini pasta, cooked and drained
2 c. broccoli flowerets
1 1/2 c. three-cheese dressing
1 pkg. grilled chicken strips
1/2 c. chopped red pepper
1/2 c. chopped green pepper
1/2 c. onion slivers
Toss all ingredients and refrigerate. Yield: 10 cups.
