Saturday, July 20
10:42 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Brian Allen Phinney, 44, Rogers, DWI; driving on a suspended drivers license; refusal to submit to a chemical test; open container containing alcohol in motor vehicle; and a warrant from Bentonville
Thursday, July 25
11:44 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Jeffery A. Trammell, 41, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on suspended license (not DWI); fictitious tags, improper use of vehicle license; no proof of insurance; and a warrant from Benton County
Friday, July 26
7:44 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Holley Anne Shanahan, 27, Bentonville, in connection with DWI
10:03 p.m. as a result of a traffic stop, police cited the passenger Irwin Glover, 21, Springdale, in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
Saturday, July 27
2:10 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Colton Tray Fletcher, 27, Bella Vista, in connection with DWI
Sunday, July 28
2:35 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested James Ray Larson, 33, Seligman, Mo., in connection with possession of meth or cocaine GT 26M but Lt 10GM; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on suspended license (not DWI); no proof of insurance; operating without tail lampsGeneral News on 07/31/2019
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.