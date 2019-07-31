Saturday, July 20

10:42 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Brian Allen Phinney, 44, Rogers, DWI; driving on a suspended drivers license; refusal to submit to a chemical test; open container containing alcohol in motor vehicle; and a warrant from Bentonville

Thursday, July 25

11:44 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Jeffery A. Trammell, 41, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on suspended license (not DWI); fictitious tags, improper use of vehicle license; no proof of insurance; and a warrant from Benton County

Friday, July 26

7:44 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Holley Anne Shanahan, 27, Bentonville, in connection with DWI

10:03 p.m. as a result of a traffic stop, police cited the passenger Irwin Glover, 21, Springdale, in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Saturday, July 27

2:10 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Colton Tray Fletcher, 27, Bella Vista, in connection with DWI

Sunday, July 28

2:35 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested James Ray Larson, 33, Seligman, Mo., in connection with possession of meth or cocaine GT 26M but Lt 10GM; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on suspended license (not DWI); no proof of insurance; operating without tail lamps

General News on 07/31/2019