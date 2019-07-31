The Pea Ridge Fire Department will have a team in the fourth annual Hook and Ladder 5K Firefighter Challenge 5K race Saturday, Aug. 3, at Bentonville station no. 1.

Pea Ridge team members are Chris Perez, Cory Lawson, Chris Hunt and Chief Jack Wassman. The team will then be on hand for the annual Back 2 School Bash to visit with children.

The fourth annual Hook & Ladder 5K/10K and 1-mile fun run begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. There will be sponsor booths, a DJ from Brock Entertainment and a water shower at the end of the race.

"The reason we want to run this 5k/Firefighter is to raise money for Bentonville Firefighter's Association, a non-profit organization that supports our mutual aid friends at the Bentonville Fire Department," Hunt said.

Wassman said the Fire Department will be at the Back 2 School Bash Saturday morning with the truck set up and water flowing so children can run out and play in the water.

"It's really good that the Fire Department gets out and gets involved," Wassman said.

