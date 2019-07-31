Several development proposals were discussed by city officials at a tech review meeting recently.

David Williams presented a proposal for a storage facility along North Curtis Avenue and Patton Street where he had purchaed four houses. He said city building official Tony Townsend recommended open storage facilities.

"I'd mentioned it to Tony," Williams said, "and he said RV storage would be better."

"That's why we have so many campers, RVs on lots," Townsend said. "There's not a lot of RV storage available."

Mike Nida, city utility and plumbing inspector with the Water Department, told Williams there is a water main on that property and an old road bed there. He said it is a utlility easement.

City attorney Shane Perry asked if the street had been abandoned and agreed to research its status.

City planners agreed the property in question would be good for commercial use but questioned whether a storage facility on the "main drag through town" was in the city's best interest.

City officials advised Williams to work with Water Department officials to learn about the water line then come back to planners.

Williams also asked about putting four-plexes at 234 Pickens. He asked whether the ditch along the roadway could be used for the detention pond required and was told that was under the jurisdiction of the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Nida also asked Williams how he planned to provide water and sewer because the city requires one meter per building. "You're going to have to extend a sewer main."

Engineer Bill Platt presented a proposal for New Life Fellowship but didn't have answers about drainage or set backs and was advised to return next month with more information. City improvement of Hazelton Road needs to be considered, planners told Platt.

"We're going to upsize Hazelton when they do the construction," Nathan See, Street Department superintendent, said. "All the water that goes on Hazelton goes to Weston."

