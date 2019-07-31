District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, July 23
James Thomas Burgess, 23, shoplifting, guilty
Tanya M. Davis, 26, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Douglas Delawrence Ellis, 45, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, guilty
Daniel Gene Hickman, 63, speeding, guilty
Stephany K. Johnsen, 61, shoplifting, guilty
Seth A. Johnson, 25, speeding, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty
Nickolas W. Lake, 28, no or expired driver's license, guilty; drove left of center, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty
Genesis N. Osorio, 18, no proof of liability insurance, nol prossed; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Ryan Sizemore, 35, driving on a suspended or revoked driver's license, guilty
Savanah Denee Spillman, 32, theft of property, nol prossed
Carol Ann Thompson, 42, domestic battery, nol prossed
Alicia G. Ussery-Underwood, 34, no proof of liability insurance, nol prossed; driving while intoxicated, guiltyCommunity on 07/31/2019
