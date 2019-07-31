U of A Spring 2019 commencement

FAYETTEVILLE -- The following local students graduated from the University of Arkansas at the end of the Spring 2019 semester. The spring commencement ceremonies were held Friday, May 10, Saturday, May 11, and Saturday, May 18.

• Amanda Johnson, Garfield, earned a Master of Science in Nursing degree from the College of Education and Health Professions.

The following local students from Pea Ridge graduated from the University of Arkansas at the end of the Spring 2019 semester:

Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences:

• Heather Kremer earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences degree in poultry science.

• Jordan Means earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences degree in human nutrition and hospitality innovation, with distinction.

College of Education and Health Professions:

• Rachel Patton earned a Master of Education degree in human resource and workforce development.

J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences:

• Kinae Gibson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in anthropology.

• Summer Littrell earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication.

• Jarrin Paryzek earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism.

About the University of Arkansas: The University of Arkansas provides an internationally competitive education for undergraduate and graduate students in more than 200 academic programs. The university contributes new knowledge, economic development, basic and applied research, and creative activity while also providing service to academic and professional disciplines. The Carnegie Foundation classifies the University of Arkansas among only 2.7 percent of universities in America that have the highest level of research activity. U.S. News & World Report ranks the University of Arkansas among its top American public research universities. Founded in 1871, the University of Arkansas comprises 10 colleges and schools and maintains a low student-to-faculty ratio that promotes personal attention and close mentoring.

Community on 07/31/2019