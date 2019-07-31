The Back 2 School Bash will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, in the First Baptist Church. There will be a free pancake breakfast, free haircuts, backpacks, school supplies and school clothes available.

The Back to School Bash, a community effort first begun by members of First Baptist Church, and now a joint effort with Bright Futures, had more than 200 students visit last year for breakfast, free school supplies, clothes and haircuts.

Back 2 School Bash 8 - 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 First Baptist Church

Last year, no child went to school without school supplies, school superintendent Rick Neal said, praising the annual event.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. Children must be present. The event is for children of the Pea Ridge School district.

The Stuff the Bus school supply drive held Saturday, July 13, at the Pea Ridge Neighborhood Market, brought in many items for the Back 2 School Bash.

