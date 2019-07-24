A seven-year veteran of the Pea Ridge Fire Department was named chief Tuesday night by Mayor Jackie Crabtree and confirmed by a unanimous vote of the City Council.

"The city is growing and the Fire Department has to keep up with the growth. I'm looking forward to working with the City Council and the mayor," Wassman said. Formerly deputy fire chief for Pea Ridge, Wassman is a full-time captain, paramedic and firefighter with the Rogers Fire Department.

As the last agenda item for the City Council during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, the City Council retired into a brief executive session to consider three applicants -- Dino Collins, Jared Powell and Wassman -- before returning to open session with the decision. Powell is the captain of the Emergency Medical Services portion of the Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire-EMS Department.

A native of Avoca, Wassman joined the Avoca Fire Department and began taking firefighter and emergency medical training classes eventually working his way through first responder, emergency medical technician and paramedic. He earned an associates degree in fire science, earned a bachelor's degree, graduated from an executive fire officer program. He has earned both his master's and executive fire officer program in addition to completing hundreds of hours of certification in firefighting.

All three current applicants were present for the council meeting Tuesday, July 16.

Crabtree thanked Collins for serving as interim chief.

"Thank you for the work you done in the interim," Crabtree said. "You took off and got some things done. Hope we can continue to work together."

Collins was appointed interim fire chief in February 2019 when former Fire Chief Jamie Baggett resigned. He was honored in November 2018 for 25 years of service on the Pea Ridge Fire Department. He was one of two applicants (the other being Baggett) for the fire chief position when former fire chief Frank Rizzio resigned in November 2013.

After the announcement and immediately prior to the council adjourning, Mrs. Sharon Collins, wife of Dino Collins, expressed her frustration with the mayor's decision.

"My husband Dino has been in this community since 1991. We raised our kids here... Dino has sat under five chiefs with him (Wassman) being the sixth," she said. "Of those five, four of those he served as assistant chief, which means, at any time if the chief wasn't available, he was qualified to step up at any time.

"For 20 years he's been the assistant chief of the Pea Ridge Fire Department. This is not fair," she said, adding that in 2013, when Baggett was selected, the mayor told Collins of his decision in an Intensive Care Unit in the hospital where Collins was recovering from a heart attack.

"I stand for my husband. You guys have made a mistake tonight. He's a 35-year seasoned firefighter. I appreciate you letting me talk. He's been passed over and passed over and passed over. He's going to retire in two years anyway... I no longer want to be a part of this community."

