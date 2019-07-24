EVENTS

Author Talk

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History 118 W. Johnson Ave. Springdale, AR 72764 Shiloh Meeting Hall 121 W. Huntsville Ave Parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue 479-750-8165 shilohmuseum.org

Nita Gould, author of "Remembering Ella: A 1912 Murder and Mystery in the Arkansas Ozarks," published by the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, will discuss her book at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. In 1912, 18-year-old Ella Barham was brutally assaulted and murdered near her home in rural Boone County. The crime sent shock waves through the Ozarks, made national news and continues to fuel local lore today.

Quilt Show-and-Tell

Quilt historian Alice McElwain will host a quilt show-and-tell session from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Folks are invited to bring in quilts for McElwain to examine for clues about the quilt's history. She will also offer tips for care and storage of quilts and on the process of having a quilt appraised.

Shiloh Saturday family program

Kids of all ages are invited to join staff members from Feed Communities for a seed-ball making workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Seed balls are a mixture of seeds, clay, soil or compost that can be planted just by tossing them onto bare soil. Seeds provided for this project will include native plants and wildflowers. The event is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

MEETINGS AT THE MUSEUM

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, and Monday, Aug. 19, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. For information, call June Jefferson at 790-2588 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Lace Guild

The Dogwood Lace Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Sacred Harp Singers

The Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

