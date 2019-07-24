"We would like to tell you a story how three dedicated women met and had a mission to start a food pantry and how that mission has helped the residents in our community," and so begins the story of God's Pantry, a food pantry and thrift store that recently celebrated a decade of ministering to residents in northeast Benton County.

God's Pantry was founded by Kaci Dennett, Pattie Gardner and Leslie Dettmann in 2009.

God’s Pantry 17938 Dennis Mitchell Rd. Garfield, AR 72732

"Opening day was July 17, 2009, after six months of paperwork," the ladies recorded. "This was a mission all three of us were very interested in starting. We came together at a Bible study and our ideas grew from there. We knew that our area was in great need of a food assistance program that would give free food to children and adults."

"God then provided the building and food and we provided the boots on the ground. Have you ever heard the saying 'you can't out give God'?" the history continued.

"Well that is so true. God blessed us with his generosity countless times in serving the people of Garfield, Gateway and Pea Ridge. God saw to it that within two years we had grown out of Tom and Kaci Dennett's house, and provided us with a new opportunity -- two acres and three buildings. It was just what we needed to expand and serve more clients and a donor who was willing to purchase the property and give us this huge gift. Over the next eight years, we were entrusted with two building additions and a 16-foot box truck to pick up food. God is great. Through the generosity of the community, our thrift store paid all our bills, so all donations were used to buy food. None of our great volunteers are paid. We are paid by the gratefulness of our clients. If you want reward in your life volunteer here, call 479-359-2079 on Thursdays. The blessings are many," the ladies wrote.

"Thank you to everyone for your trust and support over the years. We are humbled by your continued giving. It has been a pleasure to have served our wonderful clients for the last 10 years. We are all God's children and we are all called to serve. Please answer your call, it's a blessing you will never regret. To God goes the glory."

Over the past 10 years, many organizations and persons contributed to the food pantry including Pea Ridge Walmart Neighborhood Market, Arvest Bank, State Representative Grant Hodges and State Senator Cecile Bledsoe. Items are also provided by United Way.

Board members include Hugh Fenner, president and director; Roberta Heaton, vice-president; Melaney Matthis, director; Sharleen Rathmell, secretary; Connie Edens, director; and Janice Osterfeld, treasurer.

Community on 07/24/2019