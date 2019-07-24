50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 4 No. 30

Thursday, July 24, 1969

There was no ice storm in northwest Arkansas during the weekend just past but there was ample room on the highways. Most area residents joined the rest of the nation and millions around the globe in TV viewing as two Americans gingerly set foot on the moon. Carrying medals honoring three Americans and two Russians who have died for space exploration, three astronauts had been successfully launched aboard Apollo 11 Wednesday, July 16. They are Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin E. Aldrin.

An enthusiastic gathering of 25 Pea Ridge community and business leaders heard an out-of-town speaker discuss the possibilities of having a large Medicare-approved nursing home established here. Introduced by Chamber of Commerce president, Fred McKinney, the speaker listed three ways in which the nursing home might be built, including one means by which it could become a civic project. Earlier, the speaker had been approached about the possibility of his group going ahead with the project and forgetting about Medicare approval. "Without Medicare approval," he said, "We would not be too interested." He expressed the belief that with Medicaid, the restrictions of both state and federal inspectors will make it difficult if not impossible, for nursing homes to function unless able to meed the approval that will allow them to keep patients receiving those benefits.

Saturday, July 26, has been set as the formal opening date for the Pea Ridge Youth Center. The center will be housed in a downtown business building located next door to Jay's Barber Shop. Set up and ready for the youth are a jukebox, coin-operated pool table, a borrowed ping-pong table, table games and there will be dancing.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic Scene

Vol. 14 No. 30

Wednesday, July 25, 1979

Petitions seeking the resignations of members of the Pea Ridge District 109 Board of Education who have served more than two terms in office and of districtu superintendent Roy Roe were announced at the board meeting Monday night. Charles Hazelton, speaking for those who passed and signed the two petitions, displayed the petitions before the board and the assembled citizens, and asked that those affected consider resigning. He did not present the petitions to the board. The petitions, he told the Graphic Scene, will be presented to the county superintendent of schools, Ben Stephens. If the are ineffective there, he added, they'll be taken higher in the state education systems. The petition asking board members to resign contained 125 signatures. The petition seeking the resignation of Roe contained 166 signatures.

Pea Ridge Park Commission at a called meeting Saturday night voted to table the decision on the only bid received for construction of the proposed double tennis courts in City Park. The commission members decided to wait until July 26 to make a decision whether to accept the bid, or if enough additional donations are received by then to make eliminations in the specifications that could be changed to synchronize the bid with the funds available, or to reject the bid and abandon the plans for the tennis courts at the park.

Mrs. and Mrs. Charles Crabtree, winners of the longest married couple award at the Pea Ridge fair, were robbed by two armed men in their home north of Pea Ridge on Arkansas Highway 94. The Benton County Sheriff's Office reports that the two men robbed the Crabtrees' at gunpoint and took $70 and two firearms from them. A third person, Mrs. Joe Neal, at the residence was also robbed, but the amount taken was not disclosed. Sheriff's Officer deputies are investigating.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 24 No. 30

Thursday, July 27, 1989

Tony Fletcher Jr. announced last week that he will seek re-election to the Pea Ridge School Board after all. Fletcher announced in the spring that he would not run for a fourth term on the board. He currently serves as secretary/treasurer of the board. Fletcher is the third person to announce for the position for the Sept. 19 election. The board will elect new officers at its first regular meeting after the election.

The average teachers' salary in the Pea Ridge School District is near the bottom among Arkansas school districts. The 1988-1989 figures released by the state Department of Education last week show that the average teacher in Pea Ridge School District makes $18,524. That figure ranks 274 among the 329 school districts in the state. Pea Ridge superintendent Marvin Higginbottom said last week that the school district is also near the bottom of northwest Arkansas school districts in the amount it pays an entry level teacher. An entry level teacher in the Pea Ridge district makes $15,340. He said that it is mandatory to increase salaries for teachers in the district to become competitive. It will also become necessary, he said, because the state Department of Education will require the entry level salary in 1991 to be $16,000.

Residents within the city limits of Pea Ridge will soon see an increase on their monthly telephone bills. The Pea Ridge City Council read the first of three readings required to pass an ordinance charging a franchise tax to Contel. The monies collected from the franchise tax will to to the city's general fund. Customers will see the increase on their January bill, said Jackie Gardner of Contel. The 4% tax will be based on the customers monthly base rate of $12.50. The increase amounts to 50 cents per month.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 34 No. 30

Wednesday, July 28, 1999

The Pea Ridge City Council overturned one Planning Commission decision and approved another at its meeting. The Planning Commission had denied permission to Steve Bloxham to split a lot at the corner of Patton and Bowen streets at its meeting in July. Bloxham appealed the decision to the City Council and the council approved the split, voting 4-0. Property owners in the neighborhood had protested the split, saying the resulting lots would be below city regulation size and one house should be built on the lot, not two. The council decided the size of the lots was not an issue because the subdivision in question was built before the city had any regulations regarding lot size.

Dorothy LeBoeuf doesn't get caught up in personal nostalgia, milestones or her place in history as a medical professional. So when she retires from her work as a physician at Pea Ridge Medical Office, a practice she started nearly two decades ago, Dr. LeBoeuf doesn't expect a parade in her honor, a mayoral proclamation or a "thank you" plastered in bold letters on a local business marquee. She feels blessed the people of Pea Ridge and the surrounding cities, supported her practice and allowed her to become part of the community.

Phase II of the Weston Street upgrade could be paid for in nine monthly increments, the Pea Ridge City Council learned last week. City engineer Darrell VanRoekel presented an in-depth look at the proposed $120,000 project. Phase II of the Weston Street upgrade starts 175 feet south of Greene Street to a point on Weston Street just south of the McCullough Street intersection. It consists of approximately 880 feet of extended street improvement, roadway, 30-feet wide, back-to-back of curbs and a sidewalk along one side. City employees will do much of the work.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 44 No. 30

Wednesday, July 29, 2009

A bid accepted for city fleet and property insurance last month was not satisfactory and the city will advertise again for insurance coverage. Saying there were "discrepancies" in the bid approved, Mayor Jackie Crabtree asked the council to authorize the city recorder and him to open bids before bringing them to council so they can "compare apples to applies." At the July 21 meeting, Crabtree said of the bid approved at the June meeting: "We couldn't get it worked out to our satisfaction."

Avoiding fireworks at the July City Council meeting, councilman John Cody offered an apology saying he "overstepped his bounds," although he did not say in reference to what. The statements were in reference to Cody's statements immediately prior to July 4 that he was challenging the city's fireworks ordinance and would pay the fines for any citizen cited for violation of the ordinance. At the end of the regular council meeting, Mayor Jackie Crabtree introduced the fireworks topic by saying it would be discussed in a "calm, cool and collected manner." Councilmen discussed various options for the city's ordinance governing detonation of fireworks, questioned the mayor, police chief and fire chief and agreed to investigate the issue further.

The State Claims Commission has not received a complaint against the Pea Ridge Police Department in the death of Ty Smith. Even if the State Claims Commission had received the complaint, it would have been returned, according to officials in the Little Rock office, because the commission handles complaints filed against state offices and state officials. The commission's purpose is to "hear and adjudicate claims against the state of Arkansas, its agencies and institutions, according to it web site. The Pea Ridge Police Department is a municipal, not state, agency. Police Chief Tim Ledbetter said he has not received a copy of the letter or complaint.

