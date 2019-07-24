Monday, July 29
Breakfast: Skillet frittata, apple or orange juice, milk
No charge for breakfast or lunch
Site location:
Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge
Serving times:
Breakfast served from 8 to 8:40 a.m.
Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mixed salad, Mandarin oranges, milk
Tuesday, July 30
Breakfast: Mini cinnis, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pizza pockets, carrot sticks w/ ranch, pineapple tidbits, milk
Wednesday, July 31
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, oven baked fries, applesauce, milk
