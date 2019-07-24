Sign in
News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Pea Ridge Summer Food Service Program Menu July 24, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

Monday, July 29

Breakfast: Skillet frittata, apple or orange juice, milk

No charge for breakfast or lunch

Site location:

Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge

Serving times:

Breakfast served from 8 to 8:40 a.m.

Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mixed salad, Mandarin oranges, milk

Tuesday, July 30

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pizza pockets, carrot sticks w/ ranch, pineapple tidbits, milk

Wednesday, July 31

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, oven baked fries, applesauce, milk

Editor's note: August menus not available by press time.

Community on 07/24/2019

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Summer Food Service Program Menu

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT