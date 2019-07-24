Herbert Ralston

Herbert Ralston, 83, of Elkins, died Monday, July 15, 2019, in Fayetteville. He was born Oct. 10, 1935, in Fayetteville to Earl and Ruby Ralston.

He was a retired employee of White River Hardwoods and a member of Combs Baptist Church.

Survivors are his wife of 24 years, Sue Ralston; two sons, Richard Dwayne Ralston and his wife Sherry of Elkins and Billy Wayne Ralston and his wife Jenevia of Fayetteville; five step-daughters, Mary Stacy of Utah, Stacey Bunting of Escondido, Calif., Tina Elder of Fayetteville, Ronda Ralph of Garfield and Sabrina Faust of Indiana; two step-sons, Ira Smith of Springdale and Jim Smith of Hayfork, Calif.; a brother, Earl Wayne Ralston of Nob Hill; a sister, Joy Lou Bailey of Farmington; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held from 10 -- 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, in Moore's Chapel.

The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, in Moore's Chapel.

Burial was in Dowell Cemetery, under the direction of Moore's Chapel.

