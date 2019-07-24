Freedom Fest group thankful

Volunteers from the annual Freedom Fest issued "a big thank you to all who helped make this year a huge success" including: Tysons, Sams, Arvest Bank, Optimist Club, Pea Ridge Vet Clinic, Sisco Funeral Home, Beaver Farms, Kelly Kelly, Terry Trotter, Oak View Clinic, NWA Real Estate, USA Fireworks, Edwin and Beverly Brewer, Head Hunters, Victoria's, Diego's, White Oak, Blackhawk Auto, Sonic, Cottage Flower Shop, Pea Ridge Cafe, Cannonball Cafe, O'Reilly's, TH Rogers, Dixon Team Realty, Neighborhood Market, Harley Davidson, Indian Motorcycles, Catfish Johns, Daisy BB Factory, House of Webster, Golden Corral, CiCi Pizza, Steak 'N Shake, Colton's, What a Burger, Monte Ne Inn, Bobcat, Harris Baking Co., Little Debbie, New Life Fellowship, River of Faith, The Ridge, Westside Baptist, Cornerstone, Assembly of God, Lifeliners Riders Cycle Club, Beta Alpha and Lucy's Diner.

This was the best year ever. It went very smoothly.

A big thanks to the Pea Ridge Police for keeping everyone safe. There were more than 5,000 people. More than 3,000 meal tickets were given out. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this year such a huge success.

It takes a village.

Judy Majors for

Freedom Fest volunteers

Editorial on 07/24/2019