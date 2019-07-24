Despite initial protests by one council member about the possibility of it being discriminatory, an ordinance amending the employee handbook to address "safety sensitive positions under the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment of 2016" was unanimously approved on three readings with the emergency clause at the Tuesdsay, July 16, City Council meeting.

The ordinance states that persons in law enforcement, the fire department, or persons who operate motor vehicles carrying passengers are defined as "safety sensitive positions."

According to the ordinance: "A Safety Sensitive Position is one in which a person performing the position while under the influence of marijuana may constitute a threat to health or safety, including without limitation a position:

1) That requires any of the following activities:

a) Carrying a firearm;

b) Performing life-threatening procedures;

c) Working with confidential information or documents pertaining to criminal investigations; or

d) Working with hazardous or flammable materials, controlled substances, food, or medicine; or

2) In which a lapse of attention could result in injury, illness, or death, including without limitation a position that includes the operating, repairing, maintaining, or monitoring of heavy equipment, machinery, aircraft, motorized watercraft, or motor vehicles as part of the job duties."

"I feel like you're discriminating a little bit," Ray Easley said, saying that the governor and legislators have been "opposed to this from the beginning and have made every effort to make it as difficult and expensive to get it."

"They talk about opioids all the time, but they're making it harder and harder for people to get help," Easley said, adding that there are people who "go home and drink a six pack after work and then go to work hung over."

Easley said the medical marijuana is for people with chronic pain, cancer and said people who are 100% disabled will not be applying for the city jobs.

"If a person has a prescription, he has to declare it, right?" Easley asked.

City attorney Shane Perry said the medical marijuana card is not defined as a prescription in the amendment.

"With time, there will be more clarity," Perry said. "In the interim, the city has to look internally at its policies. We're not the first. I've talked to others who've passed it."

Council member Steve Guthrie said: "As a city, we have to protect ourselves. We've released people before over alcohol."

Perry explained to city officials that the first part of the ordinance is from the amendment.

"The city doesn't have anything against people who need to do that (get a medical marijuana card), we just have certain jobs that have certain safety responsibilities," Perry said, explaining that as of June, there were more than 13,000 medical marijuana cards issued and the number is expected to increase.

Easley asked if the city was going to start drug testing employees and the mayor said he is looking into that possibility.

In other business, the council:

• Approved rezoning 2.26 acres on Lee Town Road by Duane and Amy Webb from Agricultural to Residential-1;

• Approved rezoning 9.5 acres on West Harris Road for Lester Hall from Agricultural to Residential-2;

• Approved the final plat of Woodbridge Subdivision; and

• Approved appointment of Anita Deal as a Library Board member.

General News on 07/24/2019