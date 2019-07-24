Arthropds discussed

Distinguished doctoral fellow, award winning Ph.D. student Austin Jones, is slated to talk at Hobbs State Park on the history and success of arthropods.

The history of the earth has brought about many strange and awe-inspiring creatures, but none have been more successful than the arthropods! What are these things we call arthropods? They are invertebrate animals such as insects, arachnids (spiders), and crustaceans. Arthropods account for 80% of all animal species on earth.

From the ancient giant Jaekelopterous (8 feet long), to modern day arachnids, crustaceans, myriapods (centipedes/millipedes), and insects, Austin Jones will discuss how this group of organisms has outlasted the dinosaurs and worked their way into nearly every facet of our human lives.

Arthropods lay at (or near) the base of the food chain in most ecological systems, especially in the deep ocean. Even the world's apex predators, human beings, rely crucially on arthropods. Lobsters, clams, and shrimp are a basic food staple around the world, and without the pollination of plants and crops provided by insects, our agricultural economy would collapse.

Austin's programs are not only fascinating, but fun. Bring the entire family for this one.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday July 28, 2019

Cost: FREE

This presentation is a continuation of the Friends of Hobbs Speaker's Series.

Kayak tours announced

Spend some time on Beaver Lake while paddling a one-man kayak guided by a park interpreter. You will learn the basics of paddling as we explore a calm area of Beaver Lake. Recreational kayaks, paddles and lifejackets will be provided. Bring a bottle of water, bug spray, flashlight, and dress for the weather.

Choose the one that fits your schedule.

Sunset kayak tour 7 p.m. -- 10 p.m.

• Wednesday, July 31

• Wednesday, Aug. 7

• Tuesday, Aug. 27

• Thursday, Aug. 29

Full moon kayak tour 7 -- 10 p.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 15

Time: 7 -- 10 p.m.

Cost: $25 + tax Adults, $12+ tax children (9-12).

Registration and pre-payment required. Call 479-789-5000 for information and to register.

Snorkeling offered

Who doesn't love to snorkel? You've never tried it? Well here's your chance. Hobbs State Park is offering snorkeling tours on Beaver Lake this July and August.

Snorkeling on Beaver Lake is a great time outside, an incredible underwater learning experience, and 100% fun. You're going to want to be wet during the two hottest months of the year. What better way to do that than to snorkel?

When:

• Thursday, July 25, 1-4 p.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 1, 1-4 p.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m.

• Tuesday, Aug. 13, 1-4 p.m.

Wear appropriate clothing for swimming, including water shoes and sunscreen. Participants must wear a life jacket. All participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult, and the adult must be in the water. Life jackets, masks and snorkels are provided.

Where: All participants meet at Rock Branch Marina, 8872 Rocky Branch Marina Rd., Rogers, Ark. 72756 (Ark. Hwy. 12 to 303 north to Rocky Branch Marina Road)

Cost: $20 Adults (13 and up)

$10 Child (Up through age 12)

Preregistration and payment required. To register call: 479-789-5000.

Photographer Mike Martin to present new photos of birds

Those who have seen one of Mike Martin's amazing exhibitions of Arkansas wildlife know what a treat it is to experience his photos and presentation style. His programs always feature new and undeniably stunning pictures. People react to each image as if they were seeing fireworks at the Fourth of July.

Martin has been an avid nature and wildlife photographer for over 25 years. His photos have been published by the Arkansas Parks Department, New York City Parks Department, the New York State Parks Department, the Florida Parks Department and the California Parks Department. He has also had a number of his photos published by the Cornell University Ornithology Department's award-winning website, "All About Birds."

He is currently co-authoring a book about bald eagles scheduled for publication in late 2019 by University Press.

Martin is a regular speaker at Arkansas State Parks and Nature Centers, photography clubs, museums and schools where he speaks on topics ranging from nature and wildlife photography technique to birds of Arkansas and bald eagles.

Put this one on your calendar!

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019

Cost: FREE

This presentation is a continuation of the Friends of Hobbs Speaker's Series.

