UA Little Rock spring 2019 Dean's List

LITTLE ROCK -- Dalton Harwell of Pea Ridge has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, which recognizes more than 1,450 students with superior academic performances at the end of the semester.

To be on the Dean's List, UA Little Rock students must have completed at least nine credit hours and earned at least a 3.5 grade point average. The student must not have any D, F, I, or "No Credit" grades on their semester grade report.

With about 11,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas' capital city.

Community on 07/24/2019