Celebrating the opening of Pea Ridge Tire, Lube and Brake Friday with a ribbon cutting were four generations of the Fitzner family.

Owner Jerry Fitzner and his wife, Patricia, with sons Logan and wife Melissa with children Sophia, 5 and Kolton, 15 months, and Ethan and wife Ariel and son, Cole, 1, along with Jerry's father Gerald Fitzner gathered for the grand opening.

Pea Ridge Tire, Lube and Brake 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 8 a.m. - noon Wednesday, Saturday 132 Smith St. Pea Ridge 479-451-1011

"Logan was driving a dump truck," Jerry said, explaining that he would stop in to the tire shop regularly to have flats fixed. He said he often asked the previous owner if he wanted to sell. Finally, that time came, so Jerry bought the shop and Logan is the manager. His wife, Melissa, works the front desk. There is one employee, Linus Shockley.

Jerry, who works for a vendor for Walmart, said they have put in new lifts to facilitate brakes and oil changes.

"We will do our best to do the work the first time at a fair price," he said. "We're not trying to hurt the other business in town. Those guys were so busy.

"We just trying to keep people from going to Rogers and Bentonville," he said.

There is an air conditioned lobby in which customers can wait for their vehicles. The building has been repainted and has a new roof.

"We upgrades the outside and the inside," Jerry said.

"We're excited about it," Jerry said, adding that one day, he hopes to sell the business to Logan.

"It seemed like a good idea that's turned into a whole lot of work," Logan laughed.

Community on 07/17/2019