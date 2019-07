BLT Dip

Recipe from the kitchen of Delilah Williams

Recipes to Remember

1 large tomato, diced

1 c. sour cream

1 c. mayonnaise (not Miracle Whip)

1 container bacon bits

Mix above and refrigerate overnight to increase flavor.

Editorial on 07/17/2019