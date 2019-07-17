Sign in
Pea Ridge Summer Food Service Program Menu July 17, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

Monday, July 22

Breakfast: Super bun, apple or orange juice, milk

No charge for breakfast or lunch

Site location:

Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge

Serving times:

Breakfast served from 8 to 8:40 a.m.

Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lunch: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, diced peaches, milk

Tuesday, July 23

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Nachos w/ ground beef, seasoned corn, craisins, milk

Wednesday, July 24

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, biscuit, diced pears, milk

Thursday, July 25

Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, garden salad, mixed fruit, milk

Friday, July 26

Breakfast: Cereal bar, yogurt tube, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, baked fries, frozen juice cup, milk

