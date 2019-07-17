Monday, July 22
Breakfast: Super bun, apple or orange juice, milk
No charge for breakfast or lunch
Site location:
Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge
Serving times:
Breakfast served from 8 to 8:40 a.m.
Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lunch: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, diced peaches, milk
Tuesday, July 23
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Nachos w/ ground beef, seasoned corn, craisins, milk
Wednesday, July 24
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, biscuit, diced pears, milk
Thursday, July 25
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, garden salad, mixed fruit, milk
Friday, July 26
Breakfast: Cereal bar, yogurt tube, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, baked fries, frozen juice cup, milk
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Summer Food Service Program Menu