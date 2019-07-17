Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept. Monthly report July 17, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

June 2019

Call^Count^Prev.^YTD

911 hang up/open line^1^1^8

Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^1^4^26

Abduction-family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^10^16^81

Alarm^8^13^64

Animal bite^2^0^7

Animal call^36^39^169

Assault/ battery^0^5^13

Attempted suicide/suicide threats^2^2^17

Breaking or entering^2^3^13

Burglary^4^1^14

Business check^0^0^2

Civil call^59^39^201

Commercial fire alarm^0^0^0

Criminal mischief^2^8^14

Death investigation^0^0^1

Disturbance^14^11^69

Emergency message^0^0^2

Environmental^0^0^3

Extra patrol^1^3^7

Follow up^20^24^115

Fraud/forgery^5^3^32

Gun shots^2^0^3

Harassment/harassing communications^6^4^17

Investigation^4^6^43

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^1^2

Lost/found property^7^8^29

Missing person adult^0^0^4

Missing person juvenile^0^0^0

Motorist assist^15^9^77

MVC w/ entrapment^0^0^0

MVC w/ injury^6^5^17

MVC w/o injury^5^15^53

Narcotics investigation^1^0^9

Noise complaint^5^3^18

Other^13^5^33

Overdose^1^1^4

Prowler^0^0^1

Public assist^1^0^1

Rape/sexual assault^0^2^6

Reckless driver^13^11^90

Residential structure fire^0^0^0

Road hazard^4^4^13

Runaway^1^3^12

Sex offender investigation^1^2^11

Stolen vehicle^2^0^4

Suspicious circumstance^38^43^220

Theft^10^13^48

Threats^1^4^12

Traffic stop^369^327^2066

Trespassing^2^5^13

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^2^0^2

Unlock^0^3^12

Warrant service/felony^0^1^6

Warrant service/misdemeanor^44^44^254

Welfare check^11^9^56

Total^731^700^3994

•••

Misdemeanor criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^15^117

Citations-^11^81

Warnings-^0^6

Warrant arrests-^35^269

City ordinance-^5^26

Misdemeanor traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^54^226

Warnings-^268^1638

Verbal-^13^62

City ordinance-^0^31

Felony criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^0^30

Warrant arrests-^5^19

Total arrests^55^435

New cases^35^384

Traffic stops^126^908

General News on 07/17/2019

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

