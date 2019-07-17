June 2019
Call^Count^Prev.^YTD
911 hang up/open line^1^1^8
Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^1^4^26
Abduction-family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^10^16^81
Alarm^8^13^64
Animal bite^2^0^7
Animal call^36^39^169
Assault/ battery^0^5^13
Attempted suicide/suicide threats^2^2^17
Breaking or entering^2^3^13
Burglary^4^1^14
Business check^0^0^2
Civil call^59^39^201
Commercial fire alarm^0^0^0
Criminal mischief^2^8^14
Death investigation^0^0^1
Disturbance^14^11^69
Emergency message^0^0^2
Environmental^0^0^3
Extra patrol^1^3^7
Follow up^20^24^115
Fraud/forgery^5^3^32
Gun shots^2^0^3
Harassment/harassing communications^6^4^17
Investigation^4^6^43
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^1^2
Lost/found property^7^8^29
Missing person adult^0^0^4
Missing person juvenile^0^0^0
Motorist assist^15^9^77
MVC w/ entrapment^0^0^0
MVC w/ injury^6^5^17
MVC w/o injury^5^15^53
Narcotics investigation^1^0^9
Noise complaint^5^3^18
Other^13^5^33
Overdose^1^1^4
Prowler^0^0^1
Public assist^1^0^1
Rape/sexual assault^0^2^6
Reckless driver^13^11^90
Residential structure fire^0^0^0
Road hazard^4^4^13
Runaway^1^3^12
Sex offender investigation^1^2^11
Stolen vehicle^2^0^4
Suspicious circumstance^38^43^220
Theft^10^13^48
Threats^1^4^12
Traffic stop^369^327^2066
Trespassing^2^5^13
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^2^0^2
Unlock^0^3^12
Warrant service/felony^0^1^6
Warrant service/misdemeanor^44^44^254
Welfare check^11^9^56
Total^731^700^3994
•••
Misdemeanor criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^15^117
Citations-^11^81
Warnings-^0^6
Warrant arrests-^35^269
City ordinance-^5^26
Misdemeanor traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^54^226
Warnings-^268^1638
Verbal-^13^62
City ordinance-^0^31
Felony criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^0^30
Warrant arrests-^5^19
Total arrests^55^435
New cases^35^384
Traffic stops^126^908General News on 07/17/2019
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.