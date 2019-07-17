Monday, July 8

7:45 a.m. As a result of information received, police received an arrest warrant for Christina N. Rice, 24, Pea Ridge, in connection with interference with visitation.

5:20 p.m. Police were advised of a private property accident in the McDonald's parking lot involve vehicles driven by Cali Hambrick, 20, Pea Ridge, and Walter Engrav, 84, Pea Ridge.

10:48 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Samuel Sheppard, 36, Rogers, on a warrant from Bentonville. He was released to Bentonville Police.

Thursday, July 11

9:47 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Luis Angel Perez, 27, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license; no proof of insurance; and a warrant from Little Flock. He was turned over to Little Flock Police.

10:19 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Vincent Gene Ortis, 22, Rogers, in connection for non-financial identity fraud and driving on a suspended driver's license.

Friday, July 12

2:03 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Sonic on North Curtis for a report of a private property accident involving a pickup truck driven by Lori J. Erwin, 48, Pea Ridge, that hit the awning of the restaurant. According to the report, Erwin agreed to pay for repairs.

4:23 p.m. A resident of Reed Street reported a missing person involving a 26-year-old male who had borrowed her vehicle at 3 a.m. At 4:43 p.m., the complainant reported the person who was missing had contacted her and was fine.

Saturday, July 13

1:07 p.m. Police were advised of a disturbance at a location on South Curtis Avenue. As a result of the investigation, police sent the information to the prosecuting attorney. Only one of three people wanted to press charges.

1:50 p.m. A resident of Drew Lane reported paint on his vehicle from his neighbor painting a fence. Police advised the complainant that it was a civil matter.

