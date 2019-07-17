Gardening with native plants talk set

Do you know the important role that native plants play in the local ecosystem and what the benefits are in using native species for landscaping and in home gardens?

Perhaps you are stumped when it comes to planning your native plant garden and what you should look for when selecting which species to place in a particular location. Eric Fuselier will be at Hobbs State Park to answer your questions.

For more than a decade, Fuselier has been studying the native plants found growing wild in the Ozarks. His love of the outdoors began on the trail as an avid hiker and backpacker, but eventually he was able to put his knowledge of native plants to use in a more professional capacity while working as an environmental scientist for a local engineering firm.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from a professional how to utilize native plants at your home.

When: Sunday, July 21, 2019

Time: 2 p.m.

Cost: Free. The public is invited.

