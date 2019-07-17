TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Several generations of the members of the Woods family graduated from Pea Ridge High School. Visiting Saturday at the reunion were Nathan Wood (Class of 2019), Stephanie Wood (Class of 2015), their mother, Jenny Wood, and their paternal grandmother, Sharon Ellis Wood (Class of 1961) and paternal aunt Barbara Ellis Merritt (Class of 1964). Their paternal grandfather, the late Tim Wood, graduated from PRHS in 1961. Nathan was one of the recipients of the Alumni Scholarship.

Ronnie David, class of 1967, worked at the sign in table Saturday. Beulah McKinney Prophet, left, was a graduate of the Class of 1947.

Lunch was provided for the alumni.

Jerry Fitzner was the auctioneer as a quilt and bench, among other items, were auctioned off to raise money for the group which provides scholarships to PRHS graduates.

Community on 07/17/2019