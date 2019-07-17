Fire dues for residents in Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department district will increase after 50.24% of voters approved the dues increase Tuesday.

NEBCO Fire Chief Rob Taylor expressed excitement about the results, but also was cautious with the vote so close.

There were 190 votes cast in the community building at NEBCO Tuesday with 86 votes cast for the dues increase and 104 votes cast against, making it initially appear that the request had failed.

Once early votes were added into the tally, the total was 212 in favor and 210 opposed for a 50.24% to 49.76% final.

"Right now, I'm very pleased with the support from our supporters and I think this is a huge step for NEBCO Fire Department. I think it's going to make a considerable difference in the way we operate and provide more quicker response and, like I said all along, make our fire district safer for our citizens and our firefighters," Taylor said.

There are 2,338 registered voters in the district. There were 423 votes cast for a voter turnout of 18.09%, according to the Benton County Election Commission.

"I'm very pleased with the support from our supporters and I think this is a huge step for NEBCO," Taylor said. "I think it's going to make a considerable difference in the way we operate and provide more quicker response and, like I said all along, to make our fire district safer for our citizens and our firefighters.

"That's what it's all about!" Taylor said.

Taylor said community supporters attend the many NEBCO fundraisers which will continue to be held.

"I hope people will continue to support us in the way we're doing. I would still like to see people who have concerns to come to meetings and learn more about our organizations," he said.

In operation since 1978, NEBCO has had "extremely capable board members over the years and very reliable people running this service. Our books are always open to anybody in the community who wants to sit down and discuss the operations of our department," Taylor said.

He said the money that will be raised from the increased dues will not be available to the department until 2020.

"Our budget has been so tight these last few years, I'd surprised if we could do much this year," he said.

General News on 07/17/2019