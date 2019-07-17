District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, July 9

Pedro Aguilar-Quintana, 32, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Melissa M. Akee, 59, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Christina N. Allen, 30, no or expired drivers license, guilty

Katie Argueta, 28, speeding, bond forfeit

Tim A. Bowman, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Kevin M. Brungardt, 36, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Colby Gray Carlson, 44, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Noe Carranza., 26, speeding, bond forfeit

Kevin A. Cauthon, 48, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Glenda S. Crawford, 49, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Derrick Croy, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

April L. Cunningham, 35, failure to appear, guilty

Klassy A. Erwin, 28, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Cody H. Fox, 18, speeding, bond forfeit

Jessica L. Gomez, 38, no insurance proof present, guilty

Mirella Gomez-Trujillo, 43, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Leslie M. Gray, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Cali L. Hambrick, 20, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty

Richard Stephen Hamer, 41, illegal passing on left, guilty

Alex D. Hammond, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Rylen Hampton, 18, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Terrill K. Hano, 49, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Seth R. Houston, 34, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Ryan S. Jackson, 30, speeding, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Hannah N. King, 24, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Kyle A. Maihofer, 32, speeding, guilty; improper passing, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Megan R. McClure, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Sterling D. McKibben, 20, failure to register or transfer, guilty; fictitious vehicle license, guilty

Jeffrey W. Mendenhall, 45, public intoxication, guilty

Veronica A. Morgan, 27, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, guilty

Tyler S. Morris, 18, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Monty G. Muehlebach, 42, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Kimberly Napier, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Kimberly B. Ortiz, 19, no insurance proof present, guilty

Christopher D. Park, 36, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; careless and prohibited driving, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Katelyn E. Rutledge, 25, failure to register , bond forfeit

Jason R. Sanders, 41, no insurance proof present, guilty

Bryan D. Sanders, 52, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Sherry G. Slinkard, 64, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Ashten Hope Surgener, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Zachary Scott Taylor, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Megan M. Tidwell, 19, no or expired vehicle license, guilty

Juan Valladares-Roque, 41, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Cassie D. Young, 27, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

