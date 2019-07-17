District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, July 9
Pedro Aguilar-Quintana, 32, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Melissa M. Akee, 59, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Christina N. Allen, 30, no or expired drivers license, guilty
Katie Argueta, 28, speeding, bond forfeit
Tim A. Bowman, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Kevin M. Brungardt, 36, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Colby Gray Carlson, 44, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Noe Carranza., 26, speeding, bond forfeit
Kevin A. Cauthon, 48, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Glenda S. Crawford, 49, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Derrick Croy, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
April L. Cunningham, 35, failure to appear, guilty
Klassy A. Erwin, 28, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Cody H. Fox, 18, speeding, bond forfeit
Jessica L. Gomez, 38, no insurance proof present, guilty
Mirella Gomez-Trujillo, 43, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Leslie M. Gray, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Cali L. Hambrick, 20, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty
Richard Stephen Hamer, 41, illegal passing on left, guilty
Alex D. Hammond, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Rylen Hampton, 18, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Terrill K. Hano, 49, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Seth R. Houston, 34, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Ryan S. Jackson, 30, speeding, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Hannah N. King, 24, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Kyle A. Maihofer, 32, speeding, guilty; improper passing, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Megan R. McClure, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Sterling D. McKibben, 20, failure to register or transfer, guilty; fictitious vehicle license, guilty
Jeffrey W. Mendenhall, 45, public intoxication, guilty
Veronica A. Morgan, 27, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, guilty
Tyler S. Morris, 18, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Monty G. Muehlebach, 42, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Kimberly Napier, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Kimberly B. Ortiz, 19, no insurance proof present, guilty
Christopher D. Park, 36, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; careless and prohibited driving, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Katelyn E. Rutledge, 25, failure to register , bond forfeit
Jason R. Sanders, 41, no insurance proof present, guilty
Bryan D. Sanders, 52, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Sherry G. Slinkard, 64, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Ashten Hope Surgener, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Zachary Scott Taylor, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Megan M. Tidwell, 19, no or expired vehicle license, guilty
Juan Valladares-Roque, 41, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Cassie D. Young, 27, no proof of liability insurance, guiltyCommunity on 07/17/2019
Print Headline: Court Report