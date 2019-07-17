Wednesday, July 17

4 - 6 p.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

Thursday, July 18

Pea Ridge Optimist Club, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church; for information and meeting time, call Sandy Lasater at 903-6795.

6:30-7:30 p.m. -- Jr. Girl Scout Troop No. 5780, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

7:30 p.m. -- Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, July 19

Saturday, July 20

1-4 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave.; open other times by appointment, to schedule call Mary Durand at 586-5574, Jerry Nichols at 621-1621 or Marcia Cothran at 426-2191.

7 p.m. -- Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

July 20 -- "Bumble Bee" or "Robin Hood" (teen night) https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4701182/

Monday, July 22

7 p.m. -- Seligman Chamber of Commerce, Seligman, Mo., Community Building; for information, call 417-662-3612.

Tuesday, July 23

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

6 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Historical Society, Heritage Building

Wednesday, July 24

4 - 6 p.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

