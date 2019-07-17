A Planned Unit Development, a zone created for mixed use, was initially approved by Pea Ridge city officials in 2006, but has not been used since 2007.

City Planning Commission members and department heads heard two development proposals at a tech review meeting Thursday, July 11, for PUDs.

Ironically, one piece of property being considered for a PUD in 2007 was again on the table, this time, by developer Kevin Felgenhauer, who received the first PUD approval in 2006.

Felgenhauer told city planners he is "involved in B.J. White's property. We're working on annexation of it. Nathan (See) has been working with us along with Dave (Montgomery, realtor). I believe annexation is about ready to go through."

Felgenhauer presented a map showing commercial property along the highway frontage on the intersection of Arkansas Highway 72 (Slack Street) and It'll Do Road and west of the intersection. The plan calls for 138 lots with a section near the eastern boundary of "50 to 55-plus community condominiums."

"This is not rental," Felgenhauer said of the "senior" community.

He said there are parks, green spaces and six to eight acres of common space. Felgenhauer said he had contemplated whether to seek zoning in several stages including commercial, residential-3 and residential-1, but believed the PUD was the best option. He said the plan would be built in phases.

"What would be your first phase?" asked Street Superintendent Nathan See.

Felgenhauer said entrances and roads would be first and cleaning up the land around the intersection. He said there is a developer who is already interested in the residential lots.

"Why PUD instead of commercial?" Dr. Karen Sherman, commissioner, asked.

"The PUD allows it all in one zoning," Tony Townsend, city building official, said. "Otherwise, he would have to bring in part as R1... it was just added expense."

"This fits the PUD more ... I commend you for that. Obviously it's a concept. We need to give these guys (referring to two new Planning Commission members) time to familiarize themselves with a PUD," Sherman said.

The other proposed PUD was brought to city planners by Taylor Lindly with Crafton and Tull. He said it had been presented to the city a few months ago and they had made suggested changes. The proposal is for land on Andy Buck Road north of town. It includes higher density residential in the center of the development and a park area.

"PUD ordinances we created... was for multi-use commercial, single- and multi-family residential," Sherman said. "This is the first one I've seen with 100% single family."

New Planning Commission member Patrick Wheeless commented that the subdivision would add "a ton of traffic" to Arkansas Highway 94 (Pickens Road) north of town.

"Why a PUD?" asked See.

"The lot size," Taylor said, explaining that the density would allow four lots per acre. He said the could ask for Residential-2, but the PUD allowed for more flexibility and amenities.

Designers were advised to return for a tech review in August after all planners had familiarized themselves with the PUD ordinance.

One of the concerns expressed was what zone to attach to the White property in the annexation because planners said the plan can not be changed once it is approved. City attorney Shane Perry said it should be annexed as Agricultural and then rezone for PUD once the plan is finalized.

General News on 07/17/2019