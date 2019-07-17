Wednesday, July 10

2:04 a.m. Layne Charles Patton, 18, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, two counts felony aggravated assault, felony second degree battery and first-degree criminal mischief

Thursday, July 11

6:50 p.m. Aaron William deJongh, 37, Thornton, Colo., by Pea Ridge Police, DWI; refuse to submit to intoxication test

7:57 p.m. Jose Ruben Rodriguez, 55, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony contempt of court from Benton County

Sunday, July 14

10:43 am. John Lindsey Faulkner, 44, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, DWI - drugs; possession of a controlled substance Sch. IV, V; careless driving

11:44 a.m. Daniel Bryan Burkes, 40, Garfield, by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County; two counts of contempt from Benton County; contempt from Centerton; falure to appear from Bentonville; and failure to appear from Siloam Springs

