Fire dues for residents in Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department district will increase after 50.24% of voters approved the dues increase Tuesday.

NEBCO Fire Chief Rob Taylor expressed excitement about the results, but also was cautious with the vote so close.

There were 190 votes cast in the community building at NEBCO today with 86 votes cast for the dues increase and 104 votes cast against, making it initially appear that the request had failed.

Once early votes were added into the tally, the total was 212 in favor and 210 opposed for a 50.24% to 49.76% final.

"Right now, I'm very pleased with the support from our supporters and I think this is a huge step for NEBCO Fire Department. I think it's going to make a considerable difference in the way we operate and provide more quicker response and, like I said all along, make our fire district safer for our citizens and our firefighters," Taylor said.

"I can't thank our supporters enough," he said, adding that there will be a board of directors meeting in a week or so and board members will discuss options now that the election is over.

"I would like people to get more involved," Taylor said.

Religion on 07/17/2019