Requests presented to the Planning Commission at its regular meeting Tuesday, July 2, were approved, although one was tabled as there was no representative present to speak for it.

There were no objections voiced by the public at the public hearing on the rezoning request from Duane and Amy Webb for 2.26 acres at 485 Lee Town Road to be rezoned Residential-1 from Agricultural.

"We're just wanting to change this over to residential to build a single family home for the two of us," Duane Webb said.

A conditional use permit requested by Tracy Gill, representative of Verizon Wireless, was approved to erect a "mono pole behind the fire station on lease area" at 2260 Hickman Dr. Gill said the pole will be 195 feet tall and has no guy wires nor lattice.

"It covers a pretty broad area, including this are of town and the high school," Gill said.

Other requests approved were rezoning 9.5 acres on West Harris Road from Agricultural-1 to Residential-2 single family; a preliminary plat by Winter Park Partners LLC for Hazelton Heights Subdivision; and the final plat for Woodbridge Subdivision.

A variance request for the Board of Adjustments for 1031 Harrison St. for a rear setback by RLP Investments was tabled.

Community on 07/10/2019