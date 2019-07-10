1st Quarter^Aug. 13- Oct. 12^43 Days

2nd Quarter^Oct 15- Dec. 21^43 Days

3rd Quarter^Jan. 7- March 15^48 Days

4th Quarter^March 25-May 23^44Days

Staff Development Days^9

Teacher work days^1

Four staff development days have to occur between June 1 and Aug. 6

Staff development flex would have to occur on or before Aug. 7

School holidays:

• Monday, Sept. 3

• Friday, Oct. 19

• Monday, Nov. 19-Friday, Nov. 23

• Monday, Dec. 24-Friday, Jan. 4

• Monday, March 18-Friday, March 22

Staff Development/Parent-teacher conferences

• Monday, Sept. 24

8-11 a.m. Staff development

noon-6 p.m. Parent-teacher conferences

• Monday, Feb. 18

8-11 a.m. Staff development

noon-6 p.m. Parent-teacher conferences

Make-up days: Jan. 21; May 24, 28, 29, 30, 31; June 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

Alternative Methods of Instruction Days will be implemented in accordance with district AMI Plan

Additional days of missed instruction will be added to the end of the school year

General News on 07/10/2019