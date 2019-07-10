1st Quarter^Aug. 13- Oct. 12^43 Days
2nd Quarter^Oct 15- Dec. 21^43 Days
3rd Quarter^Jan. 7- March 15^48 Days
4th Quarter^March 25-May 23^44Days
Staff Development Days^9
Teacher work days^1
Four staff development days have to occur between June 1 and Aug. 6
Staff development flex would have to occur on or before Aug. 7
School holidays:
• Monday, Sept. 3
• Friday, Oct. 19
• Monday, Nov. 19-Friday, Nov. 23
• Monday, Dec. 24-Friday, Jan. 4
• Monday, March 18-Friday, March 22
Staff Development/Parent-teacher conferences
• Monday, Sept. 24
8-11 a.m. Staff development
noon-6 p.m. Parent-teacher conferences
• Monday, Feb. 18
8-11 a.m. Staff development
noon-6 p.m. Parent-teacher conferences
Make-up days: Jan. 21; May 24, 28, 29, 30, 31; June 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
Alternative Methods of Instruction Days will be implemented in accordance with district AMI Plan
Print Headline: School calendar 2019-2020