Pistachio Salad
Recipe from the kitchen of Molly Owen
Recipes to Remember
1 (9 oz.) container Cool Whip
1 (3 oz.) pkg. instant pistachio pudding
1 (No. 2) can crushed pineapple and juice
1 c. miniature marshmallows
1/2 c. chopped pecans
Mix pudding with crushed pineapple and juice. Add Cool Whip.
Add marshmallows and chopped nuts. Mix together well.
Place in pan; refrigerate. Serves 12 (in 9- by 13-inch pan).
