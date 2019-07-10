Pea Ridge officials will consider an ordinance amending the city employee handbook and personnel policies in order to comply with the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment of 2016. The ordinance is on the agenda for the Tuesday, July 16, City Council meeting.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree said the ordinance was written by city attorney Shane Perry with input from the Arkansas Municipal League.

Crabtree said: "The ordinance designates jobs as safety sensitive, such as fire or police, that they can not be under the influence on the job. It is an update to our employee handbook to keep up with changes."

There have been no local violations, Crabtree said, adding that he's just "trying to be proactive."

An announcement concerning the position of fire chief is on the agenda. The mayor said he advertised within the Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, but not outside of the department. He said three persons "voiced their desire for the position." They are Dino Collins, Jack Wassman and Jared Powell. The fire department is a volunteer department and the chief position is not a salaried position.

Former Fire Chief Jamie Baggett resigned Jan. 28. Assistant fire chief Dino Collins was named interim chief. Crabtree has not advertised for a fire chief.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Ord. 645 -- Rezone A-1 to R-2 Lester Hall 9.5 acres;

• Ord. 646 -- Rezone A-1 to R-1 Duane and Amy Webb 2.26 acres;

• Ord. 648 -- Final plat Woodbridge Subdivision; and

• Appoint New Library Board member.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, in City Hall and is open to the public.

