A-State 2019 spring graduation list

JONESBORO -- Arkansas State University has released the list of students who were awarded diplomas on the undergraduate and graduate levels during the 2019 spring commencement ceremony May 11 in the First National Bank Arena on campus.

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse conferred more than 2,000 diplomas during the two ceremonies in the First National Bank Arena. The College of Education and Behavioral Science and the College of Nursing and Health Professions participated in the morning event, and the afternoon ceremony included the College of Agriculture, the Neil Griffin College of Business, the College of Engineering and Computer Science, the College of Liberal Arts and Communication, the College of Sciences and Mathematics, and Undergraduate Studies.

There are 16 students who achieved a 4.00 GPA graduating summa cum laude, 96 with a GPA of 3.80-3.99 graduating magna cum laude, and 173 cum laude with a GPA of 3.60-3.79. A-State also recognized 34 students who graduated in University Honors and 56 students who graduated in Honors.

One graduate from Pea Ridge was on the list:

• Celeste Dawn Vanaman, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership, Pea Ridge

