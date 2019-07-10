Stitched With Love

It is time to give an update on the Stitched with Love June 2019 meeting. It seems as the days and months are flying by and before we know it, Christmas will be here.

Stitched with Love had 14 members present at the June 18, 2019, meeting. Members had an informative and financial meeting before we cut the batting for the quilt kits. Afterwards there was a time of fellowship and refreshments.

One of the members did a Show and Tell on making a zipper money pouch from a M&M bag. Members enjoy seeing what different projects members have worked on each month. Everyone is willing to share their talents with other members.

This month's meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. July 16, 2019, in the basement of Mt. Presbyterian Church, 1300 N. Davis St.

We welcome new members or just come and see what we do for the seriously ill children at Arkansas Children's Hospital. For more information, call Linda at 479-531-5381 or Cinda at 479-644-9760.

Hope to see you there.

Community on 07/10/2019