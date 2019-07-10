Photograph submitted Miss Teen Pea Ridge Raegan Bleything competed in two state pageants recently and was first runner-up in the national American Miss pageant held in Tulsa July 5.

Teen Miss Pea Ridge Raegan Grace Bleything has added two more titles to her repertoire.

Bleything, 14, daughter of Marcie and Jimmy Puck, was named first runner up this past weekend in the national American Miss pageant held at the Marriott Hotel in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, July 5, through Sunday, July 7.

She was also crowned the Teen Miss Arkansas Forever Beautiful in Hot Springs on Memorial weekend (May 25).

Bleything is a freshman at Pea Ridge High School and is a member of the ninth-grade Lady Blackhawks basketball team.

The national American Miss pageant is based on personal introductions, scholastic achievement, panel interview and community service. She was named first runner up over all in the state of Arkansas, won the most photogenic and placed first runner up in the runway modeling contest.

As a state finalist, she was invited to compete in the national contest in Anaheim, Calif., in November.

"We are so proud of Raegan!" Sandy Fletcher of Beta Alpha, sponsors of the Miss Pea Ridge pageants, said. "We have watched her grow within the Miss Pea Ridge pageant and we couldn't be more excited to support her in furthering her pageant skills. We look forward to seeing where this path will take her and hope that she has continued success."

Bleything was Pre-teen Miss Pea Ridge 2016; first runner up Teen Miss in 2017; Teen Miss 2018; and second runner up Miss Benton County Jr. Queen 2018.

Raegan is the granddaughter of Gary and Dell Boyd of Pea Ridge, George and Ann Bleything and Kathy Bryant, all of Edmond, Okla. She was escorted by her brother, Anthony Bleything, a junior at PRHS.

Community on 07/10/2019