For the second time, a proposal to rezone property on the southwest corner of Weston Street and Pickens Road failed to gain approval from the City Council.

The project was presented by Jarrett McLelland at the June Council meeting. It had been presented in May but McLelland wasn't present to answer questions. At both meetings, the motion to approve the proposal died for lack of a second.

"Thank you for taking a look at this again tonight," McLelland said. "My apologies I wasn't here at last meeting -- we're looking at six parcels on southwest corner of Weston and Pickens."

"I know there have been multiple things presented for this corner. We wanted to think through and find a good project, with good green space, housing, so close to school, allowing single moms to walk to school," he told council members. "There's some pictures in here for town homes and quad-plexes we've built in Fayetteville."

He said the greatest concern raised by members of the Planning Commission at a recent technical review was ingress and egress because of traffic on Weston and Pickens. "Planning recommended to take ingress/egress off Sims and White and take traffic about 400 feet away from the offset intersection," he said, adding that planners approved the proposal.

He said the plan included almost three-fourths of an acre of green space, a hammock park and a pavilion.

In response to city attorney Shane Perry's inquiry about the density, McLelland said he plans 38 units with two parking spaces for every unit as well as a garage. "We tried to bring that density back -- we wanted to think through the best plan for the city," he said.

Council member Ray Easley asked if there were plans to sell the units to which McLelland replied that he and the investors would the the landlords. "We're planning on keeping it ourselves."

When asked about a detention area for drainage, he said there was an additional parcel under consideration on the eastern side.

Council member Matt Ahart asked whether it was acceptable to rezone property at the request of a potential owner, not the current owner, to which city building official Tony Townsend said he had talked to property owners who are in agreement.

"We have it under contract with a contingency," McLelland said.

Easley said he was concerned with inadequate parking and inadequate streets.

"It's really going to be a congested area," Easley said. "I think this is too concentrated for this area -- that's 38 families, could be as many as 40 to 80 children, where are they going to play? It's very close to Pickens and Weston which is heavily trafficked. I can't support with what I see."

"So what are we going to do on this corner," McLelland asked.

"I'm all for development and people willing to invest in Pea Ridge," Easley said. "I'm all for it, but there were quite a few opposed to another one before."

Council member Steve Guthrie made the motion to approve the rezoning request. No one seconded the motion.

