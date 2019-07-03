Tuesday, June 25

8:01 a.m. A resident of Hutchinson Street reported a stolen vehicle and a vehicle that had been broken into. A 2015 Chevrolet Traverse was missing.

9 a.m. Police were dispatched to the Neighborhood Market for a report of lost property involving a "blue money carrier" containing a large amount of cash.

7:28 p.m. A resident of Nelson Court reported someone had broken into the fireworks stand on South Curtis Avenue in the Castle Rental parking lot. There was a large fireworks item valued at $329.99 missing.

1 p.m. While working at court, police observed an inmate stand and run from the courtroom, into an open field and fail to comply with commands to stop. According to the report, the female inmate stopped running, removed her pants and shirt and continued to run away. She was apprehended, dressed and returned to the courtroom. She was exhibiting signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the police report. She was charged in connection with felony third-degree escape and disorderly conduct.

Wednesday, June 26

11 a.m. A resident of North Davis Street reported forgery.

2:55 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Paul Elliott Baisch, 25, Bentonville, in connection with possession of Sch. VI; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a suspended license; and a warrant from Bentonville.

Thursday, June 27

8:55 a.m. Police took an accident report involving vehicles driven by Diana Lee Bray, 57, Exeter, Mo., and Emma Ellen Mather, 79, Pea Ridge. The accident occurred on North Curtis Avenue near Townsend Way. There were no injuries reported.

Friday, June 28

3:12 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Star Marie King, 23, Rogers, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended driver's license.

6:02 p.m. A resident of Conrad Street reported fraud involving use of a debit card at a business out of state.

General News on 07/03/2019